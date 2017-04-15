Council Chairperson’s management suspect 15/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Bodwa Mbingo The commission has concluded that Ezulwini Town Council Chairperson Busi Bhembe’s effectiveness in managing council meetings and relations among councillors, and between councillors and management is suspect.

The Council in its report states that some cited cases demonstrate failure to adhere to corporate governance principles that make it incumbent upon the chairperson to provide effective leadership. It was submitted that the chairperson failed to convene meetings and the commission concludes that she was not resolute and firm in demanding strict adherence to the law in convening the statutory meetings.