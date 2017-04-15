 
Indlovukazi hails gender balance at Good Friday service

15/04/2017 03:00:00 By Simon Shabangu

Her Majesty Indlovukazi said she was happy that even female pastors were given a platform to minister the word of God during the national prayer services.
Indlovukazi was speaking at the Lobamba National Church during the Good Friday Service yesterday. Her Majesty said the gender balance observed by the programme leaders was commendable.  Her Majesty said it was important that female preachers be afforded the opportunity to preach. “Preaching must not be restricted to male preachers. I am glad that today you balanced  gender and included female preachers as well in the programme,” she said. Her Majesty began her sermon with a song titled uyamemeza uhezekiya, something which excited all present.

