‘Prisons’ canteens belong to officers’ 15/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Edgar Hillary has put his weight on the canteens saga that has seen officers requesting to know what authority the commissioner general has over the funds of the canteens.

The minister said he did want to be drawn into affairs of the correctional services as the canteens clearly belong to correctional officers and they were not a government entity.

Hillary also said as far as he knew the canteens must have a board that manages all the canteens and all information is supposed to be dealt by that board formed by the correctional officers.

The minister is not only just the line minister he is also a former commissioner of the correctional services.