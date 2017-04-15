REPORT: EZULWINI COUNCILLORS CLEARED 15/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Bodwa Mbingo CONCERNED: Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza. The cat is finally out of the bag. With the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza having constantly held on to the much awaited Ezulwini Town Council Commission of Enquiry Report, the Observer on Saturday can this week reveal its contents. The Ezulwini Town Council Commission of Enquiry Report has absolved the town’s councillors on having undermined the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza when calling a council meeting before undertaking a conflict resolution exercise. The minister instituted a commission of inquiry against the councillors in a move that triggered by what was termed as an act of insubordination on the part of the council led by Chairperson Busi Bhembe. The commission was, therefore, required to investigate whether council, any councillor or official acted in a manner that undermined the authority of the minister on the directive that they should engage in a conflict resolution exercise to solve the impasse within council. Instead the commission came to the conclusion that there was no express instruction from the minister to councillors that they should not engage into any process to talk to the issues of the impasse. “The issue of the conflict resolution exercise was not specifically deliberated in the minister’s meeting with councillors on September 21, 2016, and there was no agreement that council should specifically pursue this line of action. The minister’s conclusion was that the councillors should go and create an amicable environment where progress can happen at Ezulwini Council. He stressed that they should iron out their differences and not be carried away by emotions but should not condone any wrong doing,” the report reads in part. The commission is of the considered view that the minister’s conclusion was interpreted differently by individual councillors and possibly other participants of that meeting. The commission states that whilst some believed there was an agreed position as later articulated in the minister’s letter of the 28th October, 2016, others differed. The commission further recommends that discussions between the ministry and councillors should be immediately confirmed in writing to avoid being interpreted differently as in this case the subsequent communication from the ministry came rather late and after the environment had been poisoned by a number of unfortunate occurrences. It has also been recommended that the ministry and councillors pay particular attention to the importance of effective communication and manage the effects of noise in the lines of communication. undertake The report reads that in his letter dated the October 28 the minister raised serious concerns regarding the failure by councillors “…to follow the agreed route of appointing a neutral service provider to undertake the conflict resolution exercise while council business respecting this impasse and any other matters incidental thereto is (was) put on hold”, It states that in the same letter the minister contended that his concern arose from council’s deviation from the line of action agreed in his meeting with councillors on September 21, 2016 hence he was reminding them to follow the agreement to the letter. It says according to the minister’s letter the agreement was “…that the Ezulwini impasse would first have to be addressed through other means before central intervention and central control of …Act No. 8 of 1969 could be invoked”, The report continues that it was submitted by five councillors that following their meeting with the minister, the minister’s conclusion was that they should go back and work and come back to report to him. It reveals that Councillor Sibusiso Mabuza further provided the commission with an audio recording of the meeting, which the commission listened to. The report reveals that the submission of the other three councillors was that at the meeting of September 21, the minister gave a directive that they do a conflict resolution exercise “…in favour of an inclusive process that would seek to address all the concerns and...find a long lasting solution to the challenges facing Ezulwini Town Council”, (Paragraph 5.6 of the letter to the minister signed by councillors Jele, Mbingo and Falcomer dated the 14th November, 2016). “In response, five councillors responded and refuted that there was ever any directive from the minister to engage in a conflict resolution exercise nor was there any unequivocal instruction (verbal or written) not to deal with matters relating to the Ezulwini impasse and its inherent administrative matters. “The view of the other three councillors was that at the meeting with the minister on September 21 it was agreed that council would embark on an inclusive process that would address all concerns and find a lasting solution to the challenges facing Ezulwini Town council, and that this process included engaging in a conflict resolution exercise. asserted “They further asserted that this line of action was reaffirmed at the council meeting of the September 22 where ministry officials were present. This was the council meeting, which was subsequently chaired by the dug (director of urban government) where the issue of the engagement of a conflict resolution consultant was explicitly proposed, discussed and agreed upon,” further adds the report. The commission, however, observed that there is an imperative and dire need for a conflict resolution or team building exercise at council and accordingly strongly suggests that this exercise should be embarked upon as a matter of priority. The commission further observed that the Urban Government Act, 1969 is no longer in sync with current legislation and it is therefore suggested that it be revisited for purposes of aligning it with other legislations such as the Swaziland Public Procurement Act of 2011 and the Elections Order of 2013. PROBE CORNER PLAZA, GABLES, ROADS CONSTRUCTION The Ezulwini Commission of Inquiry has recommended that the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkosi Mabuza should institute a forensic audit into a number of projects in this fast developing town as there are suspicions that money may have exchanged hands to facilitate overlooking of the necessary requirements in a number of the projects. The reports details allegations of corruption pertaining to projects undertaken by the Ezulwini Council. These projects include amongst others the construction of phase II of the gables shopping complex, the construction of the galp filling station and the development of the Corner Plaza Complex. Others include the construction of phase II of Mpumalanga road, construction of the Ngonini (Spintex) road and development of the duplexes at Mantenga road. The commission instituted by the minister in November last year to probe the affairs of the Ezulwini Town Council and look into the impasse between Council and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula was headed by Bongiwe Eunice Duma-Dlamini while the Secretary was Manzini Senior Magistrate Sindisile Zwane. It was completed by former Principal Secretaries (PS’s, Cyril Kunene (Public Works and Transport) and Sicelo Dlamini (Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs). The report states that the commission heard that the construction of phase II of the Gables shopping complex, construction of the Galp filling station and development of the Corner Plaza complex were approved outside the provisions of the town planning scheme. “Consequently, some of them encroach on the road reserve whilst others may not have met environmental requirements. The suspicion was that money may have changed hands to facilitate overlooking of the necessary requirements,” reads the report in part. Regarding the Mpumalanga road, the report adds that, it was alleged that the workmanship was poor; storm drainage was discharging into residents’ properties; and there was no lighting in some sections of the road which was budgeted for in the road construction. It states that the CEO acknowledged the absence of lighting and the challenges related to storm water drainage, but denied the poor workmanship on the road construction itself. “On the Ngonini road, it was submitted that the road was budgeted for E5.9 million, but there was an additional E1.7million that went into its construction. It was further submitted that its alignment encroached on private properties necessitating costly compensations. It was further alleged that on completion, the quality of the road was poor to the extent that it developed potholes soon thereafter. “The CEO contended that the increase in the budget was not cost overruns, but it was due to the increase in the scope of works. He revealed that during construction it was discovered that the water table was quite high in one section of the road which necessitated major works to drain the water from the road alignment. Further, the road was realigned to avoid the said encroachment and was also extended by plus/minus half a kilometre after approval by council,” further reads the report. The commission also acknowledges that an audit of the construction of these roads was conducted by a consultant (Lang Mitchell and Associates) commissioned by Council. On the development of the duplexes at Mantenga road the commission states that it heard that the CEO approved the development of housing units at Mantenga road without cross checking if the application as presented to him was in line with council approval. It later turned out that the documents he signed had more housing units than approved by council. The commission established that the CEO failed to exercise due diligence in approving the plans for the housing development at Mantenga road. “Due to time limitations and lack of expertise the commission could not interrogate these issues any further. It is recommended that the minister considers instituting a forensic audit for the above projects,” reads a recommendation in the report. CEO interfered in Council elections Ezulwini Town Board CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula has been found by the Commission to have interfered in the Council’s 2015/16 elections and recommendations are that he should be strongly advised to refrain from interfering in activities that do not require his involvement apart from what the law prescribes. The report states that the commission found that the CEO interfered in the conduct of the 2015/16 Council office bearers’ elections and that this had the potential of widening the division among councillors whilst clearly aligning the CEO with one camp, which is an undesirable scenario. “The commission learnt that three councillors did not attend the 2015/2016 inaugural meeting for the election of Council office bearers. The commission was further informed that one of the three councillors had actually been advised by the CEO that the meeting was not proceeding. The councillor concerned confirmed having received a call from the CEO that the meeting was cancelled. It was the view of many councillors that the CEO’s involvement in this regard was interference and abuse of the office of the CEO. The CEO’s response to such allegations was a bare denial,” reads the report. The report further reveals that a copy of WhatsApp messages was submitted in support of evidence from one councillor alleging the CEO’s collusion and attempt at influencing the outcome of the elections. It says the messages were analysing which councillor should be influenced in which direction and shows the CEO’s interest regarding the quorum formation. “The CEO acknowledged the conversation and its content between councillor and himself. The commission was perturbed by the CEO’s denial of his interference in elections only to admit on being presented with copies of his communication with a Councillor. In light of the seriousness of this matter, the Commission was left wondering what else was denied, which was in fact true,” adds the report. CEO jumped gun in rushing to Minister The Commission feels that the CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula jumped the gun in seeking the intervention of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza in his impasse with the Ezulwini councillors. The commission concluded that Matsebula was too quick to refer matters to the ministry without fully exhausting local remedies. “For example, had the CEO pursued engagement with the council chairperson on the issue of the appointment of a new legal advisor, instead of escalating the matter to the ministry, the impasse would have been avoided. It is suggested that the ministry’s interventions on council activities should be used sparingly or circumspectly to allow the development of capacity within councils to manage and resolve issues on their own in furtherance of the decentralisation or devolution of powers,” reads the report. The commission further suggests that the CEO should always strive to exhaust local remedies before referring matters to the ministry to avoid the impression that he is continuously under the ministry’s protection and tutelage. “There were different submissions made on the issue of the ministry’s involvement in council matters. While some views were that the ministry was too frequently involved in giving advice and directives, others felt that the ministry actually took too long to respond to certain matters raised with it. An example was given where the ministry advised the CEO to raise his issues with it outside the provisions of Section 27 of the Urban Government Act. On the other hand, having received the CEO’s letter in June, 2016, it is not clear what action the ministry took on it until matters degenerated to an impasse. Another incidence cited was where the ministry intervened and directed the chairperson to approve the CEO’s travel abroad much against council’s position on the matter,” states the report. The commission declares that it is alive to the fact that some of the interventions arise as the ministry’s reaction to submissions made to it as required by the Urban Government Act; for example, the submission of minutes of council meetings to the minister as provided for in Section 22(5). On another note, the commission established that attempts were made by the CEO to bring to the chairperson’s attention the issue of considering and adopting policies. Council however, neglected and / or failed to prioritise the adoption of key policies, which are critical for the smooth operation of Ezulwini Town Council. This has led to decisions being made on a discretionary basis, which is subjective and devoid of consistency.