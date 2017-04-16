Calu sues Galp for E12 million 16/04/2017 03:00:00 By Mlondi Mpanza Following the protracted war between businessman and fuel retailer, Nurane Calu and Galp Swaziland, the former has since approached the court where he wants the latter to pay him monies close to E12 million.

The two were embroiled in a battle after Galp had evicted Calu’s businesses namely; Big Tree Filling Station operating in Matsapha and Sakhula Filling Station at Eveni in Mbabane over a franchise agreement which had elapsed.

After running in and out of court for months in 2015, Calu came out victorious when the high court ordered that the contract be renewed and that saw Galp lodging an appeal at the Supreme Court which ordered for Calu’s eviction from the filling stations, however the very same court later ruled in the businessman’s favour. click here for full edition