Minister misled nation about SPTC/MTN negotiations 16/04/2017 03:00:00 BY MLONDI MPANZA The Minister of Information, Communications and Technology, Dumisani Ndlangamandla misled the nation when he said negotiations to separate SPTC from Swazi MTN were going smoothly yet these had actually been stalled by cabinet.

Ndlangamandla told our sister publication, the Observer on Saturday, two weeks ago, that in as far as he was concerned the negotiations were at an advanced stage, only for the Prime Minister, Dr Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini to disclose a week later that this issue had been put on hold to be discussed by the next government. click here for full edition