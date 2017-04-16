 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Minister misled nation about SPTC/MTN negotiations
 
 

Minister misled nation about SPTC/MTN negotiations

16/04/2017 03:00:00 BY MLONDI MPANZA

The Minister of Information, Communications and Technology, Dumisani Ndlangamandla misled the nation when he said negotiations to separate SPTC from Swazi MTN were going smoothly yet these had actually been stalled by cabinet.
Ndlangamandla told our sister publication, the Observer on Saturday, two weeks ago, that in as far as he was concerned the negotiations were at an advanced stage, only for the Prime Minister, Dr Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini to disclose a week later that this issue had been put on hold to be discussed by the next government.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Calu sues Galp for E12 million
Full story
Minister misled nation about SPTC/MTN negotiations
Full story
No security for murder suspect Pastor Masimula
Full story
King speaks against divorce
Full story
King wants to meet kind Swazi woman who hosted Angolans during SADC Summit
Full story
Happy Birthday Your Majesty
Full story
JA, RSSC Partnership
Full story
HMK Is Thinking Ahead
Full story
Simply stupendous, magical ‘Birds’
Full story
We did it for the nation – ‘Koki’
Full story
Football justice has prevailed – TK
Full story
‘Bull’ congratulates ‘Birds’
Full story
Magical ‘Birds’ make the nation proud
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.