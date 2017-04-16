No security for murder suspect Pastor Masimula 16/04/2017 03:00:00 STORIES BY MLONDI MPANZA There is no security for murder suspect, Pastor Themba Masimula who is currently being kept under house arrest in densely populated Mathendele township in Nhlangano.

This despite High Court Judge, Sipho Nkosi making an order that one of the bail conditions for Masimula be that he be put on house arrest under police surveillance day and night.

Masimula is currently awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Funekile Mdluli whom he is alleged to have killed and then burnt in their family car at Nkhaba. He was two weeks ago granted E50 000 bail, E10 000 cash and the rest being put as surety after spending six months in prison pending the trial.