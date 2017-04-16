 
King speaks against divorce

16/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli

Marriages are like an agreement between saved people and God, not  to be broken at any given point in time.
This was said by His Majesty King Mswati III yesterday during the Easter prayer service, which was held at Engabezweni Royal Residence. The King spoke against this after being informed of the biblical topics that the brethren, who were also part of the service, were talking about.
The christians  started by discussing three different topics  yesterday morning, before briefing the King on the topics they were had chosen. The King arrived at 3pm to worship with the Christians where the event was taking place.

