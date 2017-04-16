King speaks against divorce 16/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli Marriages are like an agreement between saved people and God, not to be broken at any given point in time.

This was said by His Majesty King Mswati III yesterday during the Easter prayer service, which was held at Engabezweni Royal Residence. The King spoke against this after being informed of the biblical topics that the brethren, who were also part of the service, were talking about.

The christians started by discussing three different topics yesterday morning, before briefing the King on the topics they were had chosen. The King arrived at 3pm to worship with the Christians where the event was taking place.