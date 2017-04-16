King wants to meet kind Swazi woman who hosted Angolans during SADC Summit 16/04/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI A local woman represented the country well during the Southern African Development Community (SADC) 3 6th Ordinary Summit to the extent that the Angolan delegation made mention of this to his Majesty King Mswati III.

The King made mention of the woman while exemplifying the extent to which respect characterises the Swazi Nation. He said respect was important and there was a need to remain aware of one’s conduct at all times. The king said the country had a bill of rights which emphasised the respect for others click here for full edition