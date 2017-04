Heaven doesn’t trust believers who steal tithes - Rev Nyamane 16/04/2017 03:00:00 stories by ZWELETHU DLAMINI Heaven is counting on you. This is the message that was delivered to the congregation by Reverend Themba Nyamane at Swedish Free Church in Manzini yesterday.

The reverend said heaven cannot trust people who stole God's tithes. He said such believers would not be granted peace and success in their families until they became honest with the creator.