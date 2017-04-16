Cabinet violating law in SPTC case 16/04/2017 03:00:00 stories BY MLONDI MPANZA The decision by cabinet to suspend negotiations between SPTC and Swazi MTN with regards to pulling out of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) is against the Swaziland Communications Act and Electronics Act of 2013. This is because this Act gives SPTC the right to venture into the mobile telephony space after three years of it having come into force, of which in this case this period elapsed in June last year, nearly a year ago, and a period within which nothing has been happening. Instead, SPTC was dealt a huge blow when it was told to wait for another year to commence a process which has had two false starts already. transformation Subsequent to the elapse of the period provisioned by the Act, SPTC launched its transformation strategy which entailed that the company was going to be split into three companies being; SwaziPost, SwaziTelecomms and an infrastructure company, but all that has been stopped by the government despite the fact that the law gives them the right to do so. Section 53 (1) of this Act states that, “From the date of coming into force of the Swaziland Communications Commission Act of 2010, the corporation shall have the exclusive right of establishing, constructing, maintaining and operating the national telecommunications backbone infrastructure within Swaziland.” It further states on the same section on subsection 3 that for a period of three years from the date of coming into force of the Swaziland Commission Act, 2010, the Corporation shall continue to provide the last mile services like all other licenced operators. endorsed However, in the midst of everything, the split was endorsed by the Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini last year where he told the Editor’s Forum that this had actually been approved by the government in 2015, however two years later the very same head of government and his cabinet, in the same platform made the assertion that the corporation would have to wait for the next government that will come into office next year. In fact, in 2016, Dlamini said the split was in progress and in compliance to the pertinent provisions of the Swaziland Communications Act and Electronics Act of 2013. He reportedly further said that, “The corporation had complied fully with the transitional arrangements of the Swaziland Communications Commission which established the independent industry regulator. This involved the handover of licence fees and all regulatory records.” profitability The head of cabinet even went to the extent of revealing that the Corporation had developed a long term strategic plan to ensure business continuity, growth, profitability and sustainability of the entity. But, before the process could even be concluded, SPTC was informed that cabinet had taken a decision that they should stop with their negotiations to pull out of the JVA with Swazi MTN which is part of the unbundling process which would further allow them to compete on the mobile telephony space. Further, this decision is inconsistent with the fact that the two companies already posses technologically neutral licences which give them the right to venture into any space within the communications industry, but SPTC cannot do that until they have pulled out of the JVA which makes them the parent company to Swazi MTN hence they cannot compete. If all had gone according to the words of the Principal Secretary in the ministry of ICT, Sikelela Dlamini, the unbundling process had been anticipated to have been completed by the end of July, 2016 after he was reported to have said the process was at an advanced stage during the same meeting where the PM spoke of similar sentiments of advanced stages. finalised He pointed out that not all the logistics would have been finalised by then but he hoped that they would be past the separation of accounts into the three companies’ stage. Furthermore, the Act also puts in clear on Section 53 (4) that, “After three years of coming into force of this Act, the corporation shall establish a subsidiary telecommunications service company that shall be afforded the same interconnection conditions and rates like all other licenced service operators.” Also it states that from the date of coming into force of the Swaziland Communications Commission Act, 2010, all other licenced operators and services shall have a right to establish the last mile interconnection to the national backbone infrastructure at interconnection rates that are subject to the regulatory control of the commission. SPTC to do business with both MTN and Swazi Mobile? If the Swaziland Post and Telecommunication Corporation remains under the old structure, it cannot work against MTN Swaziland by providing services to its competitors as they have a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA). By virtue of the JVA, SPTC is the parent company to MTN where they hold a major shareholding of 41 per cent and this was affirmed by the Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini during his breakfast meeting with editors about two weeks ago where he categorically stated that SPTC was the parent company to MTN, not the other way round. As a parent company, this then brings to question whether it will be possible to offer its services to the new player in the industry, Swazi Mobile whilst they will also do the same to MTN where they will be having an interest because of the JVA. With the Swaziland Communications and Electronic Act coming into force, it was expected that the marriage between SPTC and MTN would come into an end and further see both companies, joined by the new player compete in the industry. However, these hopes have been thrown into the air by the government as they have decided to stop the unbundling process even though it had been done lawfully following the Act as they asserted this would have to work for the new government next year so the next step forward can be taken. It might take Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation over two years to launch its mobile telephone if the next cabinet decides to give the process a go ahead. This is because one of the conditions of the JVA between SPTC and MTN is that the former has to wait for a year until they launch their mobile telephony, adding to the year the company has to wait for the next government to take office next year. As history would have it, it usually takes a new government several months to get its footing before being able to make decisive decisions. In the event the unbundling takes place within a few months of the new cabinet, SPTC still has to wait for 12 months before it can venture into mobile telephony network due to the JVA agreement which gives such an allowance of time before the corporation can compete with its former ‘child’. The JVA was entered on July, 31, 1998 at Ezulwini. Previously, the very same JVA saw SPTC scrapping off their mobile services after they had introduced the mobile fixed phones, however that was met by hostility from MTN and this ended up being the subject of a bitter court case which the corporation lost. ICT Portfolio Committee still in the dark It would seem as though the very people who were supposed to know about the on-goings and changes concerning SPTC were left in the dark about Cabinet’s decision. The ministry of ICT’s portfolio committee members stated how they were convinced that it was all systems go for the unbundling of SPTC as the same tune had been sung for about two years only for them to hear that their musings were wishful thinking. Vice Chairperson, Sifiso Magagula said they were not pleased to learn from newspapers that this process had actually been stopped without their knowledge. He said this was more so because the Minister of ICT, Dumisani Ndlangamandla had not said a word to them about such a decision being taken, such that during the debate of the ministry’s annual performance report he told them that the transformation was going smoothly. “We are shocked about the decision by cabinet and we are yet to meet with the minister for him to shed some light on what is really happening following the reports of this decision,” he explained. Of note, the minister also told our sister publication, the Observer on Saturday two weeks ago that all was going well only for the Prime Minister, Sibusiso Dlamini to put a spanner in the works with his cabinet decision declaration.