195 cops promoted 18/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Nozipho Sibiya Another group of 195 police officers has been promoted in the constable and sergeant ranks.

This comes barely a week after another group was promoted barely a week.

National Commissioner Isaac Magagula announced phase II of the promotions for officers in the junior rank categories of constables, sergeant and assistant inspector who were not included in the previous list of promotions.