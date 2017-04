Inkhosikati LaNtentesa urges parly to fast track Disability Bill 18/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi HER Inkhosikati LaNtentesa has urged members of Parliament (MPs) to fast track the Disability Bill which was piloted by the deputy prime minister in order to ensure that people with disabilities are at the heart of every development agenda.

Inkhosikati LaNtentesa was speaking during the media launch of the annual Cheshire Homes 2017 fundraising walk. click here for full edition