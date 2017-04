Male, female army recruits escape from intense Mbuluzi training 18/04/2017 03:00:00 By Samukelisiwe Ginindza Two Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) recruits are reported to have escaped barely two days after the intense army training commenced.

The recruits (a male and a female) are said to have escaped during a morning run, viewed as a warm-up for more intense drills in the course of training. click here for full edition