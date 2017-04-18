Businessman goes missing, blood found in his parked car

MISSING: Businessman Almor Oliveria ( 77) is missing and is believed to have been kidnapped by unknown people. (courtesy picture)

Well-known businessman and property owner Almor Oliveria (77) was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday morning.

Suspicion is that there was a fight before or during the kidnapping as there was a lot of blood found inside Oliveria’s car that also had its rear view mirror broken into pieces.

This trace indicated that there was wrestling. It is not clear whose blood stained the car.

The vehicle was found abandoned near Premier Bakery, which is situated just next to Oliveria’s properties.

Information gathered is that the businessman was allegedly kidnapped as he returned from a church service at the Cathedral in Manzini. He had arranged with his friends that they will go to Lugogo Sun together with his wife to have lunch after church.

That was never to happen.

However, when called later by his friends for the outing, his cellphone was not reachable.

Concerned friends are said to have started searching for him and when they arrived at Matsapha they found his car parked in one of his properties but he was nowhere to be seen.

When the security guard, who was present, was asked if he had seen him, he responded to the contrary.

The security guard is said to have told the businessman’s friends that he had not seen anything suspicious as he thought that maybe Oliveria was just relaxing inside the car.

It is not clear if Oliveria was the one driving the car when it arrived at the site or it was just someone else.

Oliveria is known for owning property, including a lot of warehouses which are for rental around Matsapha Industrial site.

When contacted on the incident, Nonhlanhla Shongwe, who is responsible for running Oliveria’s business, said the family is still shocked by what happened. She said Oliveria’s items, including car keys and credit cards, were taken from him during the kidnapping. She stated that she is still trying to come to terms with what had just happened.

Shongwe said as someone who is responsible for running Oliveria’s businesses, she will have a hard time doing such in the absence of her manager.

She said they have high hopes that Oliveria will be found.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Khulani Mamba confirmed the incident.

He said police attended to a matter where by a man known as Oliveria was reported missing and suspected to have been kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday at around 11am.

By the time of compiling this report yesterday, the businessman had still not been found.

Mamba said police are still looking at all aspects of missing persons’ investigation and they hope to find Oliveria alive and well and reunite him with his family. Mamba stated that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Oliveria must not hesitate to contact the police.

Oliveria’s employees working in one of his compounds, which is in Matsapha, said they are now living in fear because they do not know whoever took their boss is planning to do with him.

They described Oliveria as a very quiet and down to earth person.