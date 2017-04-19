 
Abandoned aspirant soldiers label USDF recruitment team as corrupt

19/04/2017 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini

The aspirant soldiers who are said to have been left out when new recruits were taken for training have labelled the recruitment team, which was responsible for the exercise in the Lubombo region, as corrupt.
The recruitment process, which took place in various constituencies under the Lubombo region, was overseen by senior officials from Mbutfu Army Barracks. A total of 22 candidates from the 11 constituencies were listed as ‘winners’ in the fitness test exercise.

