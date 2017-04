Customers stranded as Fairview kombis grounded 19/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi MEMBERS of the Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) Service had a tough time yesterday as they tried to stop kombi conductors and drivers servicing the Manzini-Fairview route from taking the law into their own hands.

Police came in to save what would have been a nasty situation as conductors bayed for the blood of a public transport owner after he allegedly assaulted a marshal who is based at the Manzini bus rank. click here for full edition