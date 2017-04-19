Street vendors to contribute towards King’s Birthday

STREET vendors want to present His Majesty King Mswati III with a token of appreciation as he celebrates his birthday.
Butimba Bemaswati Vendors Association Chairman Isaac Masombuka said the street vendors had come together and want to present a token of appreciation during the King’s birthday next week as a contribution towards the big event.
Masombuka said the street vendors had meeting a yesterday to decide their unique way of saying thank you toHis Majesty.
