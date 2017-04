Boy drowns at Mlumati 19/04/2017 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya AN eight-year-boy drowned while swimming at Mlumati River in Northern Hhohho on Easter Monday.

According to a source within the community of Mvembili, the eight- -year-old drowned on Monday in a fast-flowing river just two kilometres away from his homestead.

He was discovered by a 32-year-old man of the area who then reported the matter to other community members.