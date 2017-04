Ka-Shoba alleged killers granted E100 000 bail 19/04/2017 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini THE two suspects who are alleged to have brutally killed an elderly woman of Ka-Shoba after accusing her of poisoning another have been granted bail fixed at E50 000 each.

The accused persons, Mfanawakhe Dlamini (33) of Ka-Shoba and Bhekithemba Bhembe (36) of Mpolonjeni were arrested last month and charged with murder and arson.