Feed both your souls and stomachs - King 19/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Lungelo Nkambule His Majesty King Mswati III has urged the nation to feed their souls the same way they feed their stomachs.

His Majesty said this when bidding farewell to League of Churches pastors who had assembled at Ngabezweni Royal Residence since last week Tuesday in preparation for the Easter services, which took place the past weekend.