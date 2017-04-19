E4.8m dealings in books, stationery

HERE: The High Court where the matter was heard.

Mhlatane High School is said to have been in substantial dealings with two business entities to the tune of about E4.8 million in 2011 and 2012.

This is contained in a report that was accepted yesterday by the High Court.

It was accepted as one of the exhibits in the matter where former principal Simeon Makhubu is alleged to have mismanaged funds at Mhlatane High, while he was still at the helm of the school.

The audit report was compiled by Principal Auditor Timothy Sipho Matsebula, who was assigned by the then Auditor General (AG) Phestecia Nxumalo to conduct an audit inspection at Mhlatane High School back in May 2012. He was called yesterday as a state witness to testify in the case.

The ministry of education and training, through its Principal Secretary (PS) Pat Muir, said it received information to the effect that there was mismanagement of funds at Mhlatane High School in 2012.

The ministry roped in the office of Nxumalo to conduct an audit inspection at the school in 2012.

That is how Matsebula got assigned to do an audit inspection. He was acting in this position back then.

The business entities that the school dealt with are known as Fast Suppliers and CB Office Automation.

dealings

The exact amount is E4 857 621.83. The dealings, according to the report, were for the acquisition of stationery, textbooks, and office equipment.

In the fiscal year 2011, the school paid E1 829 755.13 and E1 017 327.00 to Fast Suppliers and CB Office Automation, respectively. In a space of five months in 2012, the school paid E1 720 839.70 to Fast Suppliers and E289 700 to CB Office Automation.

Matsebula, who was acting as a principal auditor back then, noted that there was no fair competition in the award for the supply of service delivery to the school. Matsebula also mentioned that the school committee of Mhlatane, at the time, explained that in turn, the suppliers exchanged favours to the school by offering speech and prize awards to pupils.

The business entities are said to have also paid for trips for certain teachers, whose selection criterion was unknown.

This, according to Matsebula, led to irregular procurement as far as school’s funds were concerned. He said it was also tantamount to maladministration.

Under normal government rules and regulations, three quotations from different suppliers should be obtained and used by the accounting officer (school principal).

The principal should do this with the help of the school committee in the selection of suppliers.

This is necessary to ensure that there was value for money in the procurement of goods and services. The matter is expected to continue tomorrow.

E20 000 issued out in loans

Former Mhlatane High Principal Simeon Makhubu is alleged to have loaned money belonging to the school to some staff members.

This was revealed by Principal Auditor Timothy Sipho Matsebula yesterday at the High Court.

Matsebula told High Court Judge Mbutfo Mamba that he was disturbed to find out that the head teacher (Makhubu) granted loans to the auxiliary staff members of the school (accounts officer and computer teacher) without the authority of the schools committee.

Matsebula, when giving the information to the court, was using an audit report he had compiled after he had done the audit inspection back in 2012.

The report was marked as one of the exhibits in the case, after Senior Prosecuting Counsel Macebo Nxumalo had asked the court to accept it as an exhibit.

The principal auditor said through a letter written by one of the accounts officers to the principal, it was revealed that the school loaned the accounts officer a sum of E15 000 in 2009.

In the letter dated February 2, 2012, the accounts officer was requesting the school to deduct amounts of E1 000 on a monthly basis from his salary towards the repayment of the loans. This was with effect from February 2012. However, the salary advice slip of the officer proved that only E500 was deducted per month and by the end of April 2012, he had only paid E3 500 and still owing E11 500.

Matsebula said no other documentation was availed on the initial agreement of the loan and how it was supposed to be repaid.

Moreover, another loan of E5 000 was granted to the computer teacher/accounts officer.

This was done without documented terms of agreement. The loan was settled in April 2012, with equal deductions of E500 per month from her salary.

What disturbed Matsebula was that there was no evidence that the loans were applied for and approved by the school committee and/or the ministry of education and training.

Secondly, there was no provision from the Schools Accounting regulations which authorised the issuance of loans to any member of staff of the school.

Another issue that was disturbing, according to Matsebula, was that there were no terms of the loan agreement provided. Furthermore, the limited funds of the school were diverted and used for the non-educational purposes.

This, Matsebula submitted, compromised the quality education the needy pupils were supposed to get at the school.

Lastly, according to the auditor, there was a high risk of the funds not being recovered because these were contracted employees. There was a risk of the contracts being terminated by either the school or the workers before the funds were fully re-paid.

E1.9m cashed to a ghost

The High Court was yesterday told that an amount of about E1.9 million was cashed from Mhlatane High School’s accounts to an undisclosed person.

Principal Accountant Timothy Sipho Matsebula said this yesterday in his evidence.

The evidence was supported by an audit report which was accepted as an exhibit by the court.

“It was disturbing to discover that the school was withdrawing huge amounts of cash from the school’s bank accounts for an undisclosed purpose(s), which was not for the educational needs of the school. We were informed that these withdrawals were borrowings, paid in form of cash, to an undisclosed higher authority person, but there was no documentary evidence to support this assertion,” reads part of the report.

Most of these cheques were written in the name of the secretary/typist.

The employee number of the typist was 3469811. Few of these cheques were in the names of the accounts officer, teachers, and the principal himself.

The highest multiple amounts of the cheques were ranging around the figures of E50 000, E45 000, E40 000, E35 000 and so forth.

It was noted that these withdrawals, which started from March 2011 to the time of the audit inspection (May 2012), added up to E1 913 150. The secretary/typist cashed cheques amounting to E1 623 500. The accounts officer cashed cheques amounting to E140 000, and the teachers cashed cheques amounting E149 650.

Despite the financial burdens said to be faced by the school, particularly in 2012, the principal and his chairman continued to withdraw such cheques from the school funds.

In the fiscal year 2011, cheques cashed by the aforementioned employees amounted to E1 461 150. In the period of the first five months of 2012, it amounted to E452 000.