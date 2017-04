More human trafficking cases on Swazi borders 20/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi AS cases of human trafficking continue to be on the rise between South Africa and Swaziland, Nkomazi, an area that serves as a corridor between Mozambique, Swaziland and South Africa, is reportedly the most active when it comes to human trafficking.

Swaziland's borders are said to be amongst those with high numbers of trafficked people.