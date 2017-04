E6m spent without authority at Mhlatane 20/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli OVER E6 million was spent in Mhlatane High School in 2011.

The exact amount is E6 076 944.33.

This is contained in a report that was handed at the High Court on Tuesday before Judge Mbutfo Mamba, who is presiding over the case in which former Mhlatane High School Principal Simeon Makhubu is tried for fraud. click here for full edition