Dagga factory busted at Mountain View 20/04/2017 03:00:00 By Phesheya Kunene A 71-year-old Cypriot man was busted operating an illegal dagga factory inside a house located at Mountain View.

The man from Cyprus but based in the country was arrested on Tuesday together with five of his workers including a maid and his grounds man.

The police discovered Haorilas Origenis Nissioties was farming the illegal herb inside his compound. The garage and backyard had been turned into a field for growing, manufacturing and packaging the dagga. click here for full edition