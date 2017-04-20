 
Dagga factory busted at Mountain View

20/04/2017 03:00:00 By Phesheya Kunene

A 71-year-old Cypriot man was busted operating an illegal dagga factory inside a house located at Mountain View.
The man from Cyprus but based in the country was arrested on Tuesday together with five of his workers including a maid and his grounds man.
The police discovered Haorilas Origenis Nissioties was farming the illegal herb inside his compound. The garage and backyard had been turned into a field for growing, manufacturing and packaging the dagga.

