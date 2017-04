Bring King’s birthday gifts at Lozitha Palace tomorrow 20/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Wonderboy Dlamini Members of the public and organisations that may wish to present gifts to His Majesty King Mswati III for his 49th birthday are advised to do so tomorrow at Lozitha Palace at 10am.

This was announced by Minister of Home Affairs Princess Tsandzile. The minister was speaking during her visit to Siteki yesterday to assess the preparations towards the King's birthday celebrations to be held at Siteki Sports Ground on Monday.