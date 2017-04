Israel-SD business partnerships bear fruits 20/04/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane THE Israel and Swazi business partnerships that were born out of the Israel business seminar held in the country recently are starting to bear fruits.

Through the partnership, the ministry of health has already rolled-out medical equipment will be used to intensively detect disease in donated blood at the Swaziland National Blood Transfusion Services, the Panther. click here for full edition