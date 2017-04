Insulin shortage reported in some health facilities 20/04/2017 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini DIABETIC patients have raised concern about an alleged unavailability of insulin vaccine.

A number of health facilities in the country are reported to be currently without insulin vaccine which is used by diabetic patients to stabilise their condition.

This publication has gathered that amongst the facilities which are currently without the medication are Good Shepherd Hospital and Lubombo Referral Hospital. click here for full edition