Kidnapped businessman; Cops offer E150 000 cash

CASH TIME: National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula announcing the incentive of E150 000 to anyone who may have information that may lead to finding the kidnappers of prominent businessman Almor Oliveira during a press conference yesterday. (Pics:

Police have announced a cash reward of E150 000 as an incentive for anyone with information that could lead to the location and rescue of kidnapped businessman Almor Oliveria and subsequent arrest of his kidnappers.

Oliveira was kidnapped whilst at one of his business premises at Matsapha Industrial Site on Sunday morning.

The cash reward by the police service was announced by the National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula during a press conference held at the police headquarters yesterday.

Magagula stressed that the terms of the offer relates to information that could lead to the location, rescue of the businessman and arrest of the suspects behind this shocking deed.

The commissioner requested the nation to join hands with them in their efforts of ensuring that the culprits are brought to book.

“Anyone with any sort of information that can assist us in our investigations is requested to proffer such so that the net can close those behind the kidnapping and ultimately lead to the rescue and release of the kidnapped businessman,” he said.

Anyone who may have the information should contact Assistant National Commissioner Sam Mthembu at 7606 2316, Assistant Commissioner Bizzah Dlamini at 7611 1943 and Desk Officer at Matsapha Police Station at 7608 9712.

He said the public can also contact the police information and communications officer at 7606 2312 or through the 999/999 police emergency line.

Any information received will be treated with confidentiality and the anonymity of the provider respected and safeguarded. Still on the issue of kidnapping of a prominent businessman, Magagula said it takes one or a few callous individuals or groups of individuals to commit such despicable crime.

“Incidents of this nature on account of the gravity can rightly be declared as catastrophe of immense proportions as they have propensity of being unsettling to members of the business community in general which can have adverse effects to the broader national economy.”

...Four days later still no lead

Four days after businessman Almor Oliveria’s disappearance, the police still have no lead or any sort of information on his whereabouts.

Speaking during the press conference at the police headquarters, National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula said the police are working day and night to find information that can lead to the whereabouts of the businessman.

“As we are assembled today (yesterday) in this press conference, some of the officers involved in the investigations are on the ground doing all they can to find the whereabouts of the prominent businessman,” he said.

Magagula appealed for calm as investigations are still underway. “Our thoughts are with Olivera’s family, relatives and business associates. We, therefore, appeal that focus and calm should prevail. The public should refrain from making statements that can sway attention from the investigations at hand.”