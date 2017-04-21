 
Hlobi appointed to lead number plates committee

21/04/2017 03:00:00 By Lungelo Nkambule

 It seems hunger will now be a thing of the past for former Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Hlobisile Ndlovu who has been appointed into the committee on personalised number plates.
The ‘hungry’ former minister has been appointed chairperson of the committee by her former colleague Minister for Public Works and Transport Lindiwe Dlamini.  Ndlovu’s appointment comes two years after she told the nation she was hungry following her dismissal from her post as minister.

