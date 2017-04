Good weather for King’s birthday 21/04/2017 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya TEMPERATURES will approach 26 Degrees Celsius on His Majesty King Mswati III’s birthday celebrations to be held in Siteki on Monday.

According to Swazi Met forecasters, there will be fog patches in the morning, otherwise fine and mild but warm becoming hot in the Lowveld during the day. click here for full edition