Drama as woman collapses inside court 21/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule There was drama at the High Court yesterday when a mother collapsed after seeing her ex-lover who stands accused of brutally killing her child.

So serious was the situation that paramedics were immediately called by some staffers after seeing that the woman was still lying unconscious on the floor after being taken out of court D where Judge Doris Tshabalala was expected to hear the matter which was however postponed.