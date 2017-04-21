 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Minister updates MPs on state jet
 
 

Minister updates MPs on state jet

21/04/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli
image UPDATE: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze.

Government has committed itself to pay more than E166 million to purchase a state jet from China.

This was said by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze yesterday. 

This was during a workshop held by the minister and officials from the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation. Members of Parliament (MPs) who form part of the ministry’s portfolio committee also formed part of the meeting.

The meeting was aimed at informing MPs about the progress that has been made by the ministry in a number of projects. 

This includes the issue of the acquisition of the state jet and issues of chapter E, which affects government workers serving in countries abroad. 

relationship

It was also aimed at ensuring that the relationship between the ministry of foreign affairs and its portfolio committee was strengthened. 

The meeting is set to continue today.

Gamedze, when talking about the state jet, said the government had agreed to pay for the jet in two equal instalments. He stated that government was now paying the last instalment, which would include the payment of the plane itself and maintenance. The jet, known as an Airbus A340, according to Gamedze, cost government US$12.65 million. 

This, at the time of compiling this report, was equal to E166 600 500 (One US$ was equal to E13.17 yesterday evening, when this report was compiled).The plane is expected to accommodate about 60 to 90 people. 

maintenance

The minister told the MPs that the maintenance of the plane was at an advanced stage and it was expected to be in the country at the start of next year. 

The plane is now being painted so that it could bear the colours of the flag of this country. 

The minister said another important factor about the aircraft was the range or the distance in which it could fly. 

“What is important here, honourable MPs is the range at which this jet can fly. You will remember that when you approved the purchase of the jet, the range was also an issue. This is a long range aircraft, which can fly for about 16 or 17 hours before it can be required to land,” Gamedze said.

This means the plane will not land at any point before reaching its destination. 

This, according to Gamedze, will be safe for anyone travelling in it.

He said travelling in short range aircraft would make passengers to be exposed to dangerous situations.

It is different from theMcDonnell Douglas DC-9-87 (Siyanqaba), which can fly for about six hours before being required to land for filling up fuel. 

 

E30 million to be saved by country

The ownership of the plane will save the country E30 million.

This was said by Ludzeludze MP Bambumuti Sithole yesterday when making his contribution on the acquisition of the state jet.  Sithole is also a member of the portfolio committee of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation. 

He said he found this when he made his own research on the advantages the country could find itself in if it could own its own jet.  Sithole praised government for striving to make the country have its own jets because hiring jets could save the country E30 million. Sithole could not state how much the country forked out when it took trips abroad.  He also stated that the country could continue making use of Siyinqaba, while the country awaited the arrival of the state jet in China. Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Chief Mgwagwa Gamedze concurred with Sithole. 

He stated that the costs would be lessened by the fact that the plane will accommodate a large number of people. 

 

 

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Bushfire, All Out Africa win big in tourism awards
Full story
Mhlatane looting: Committee refutes claims by Makhubu
Full story
Hlobi appointed to lead number plates committee
Full story
Good weather for King’s birthday
Full story
Drama as woman collapses inside court
Full story
When a minister behaves like an excited schoolboy
Full story
MR AND MISS UNISWA TONIGHT
Full story
NGWANE COLLEGE HOPEFUL OF MUSIC CONCERT
Full story
CALL FOR MUSIC BUSINESS PLANS, E10 000 ON THE LINE
Full story
Pirates, ‘Downs face-off in PLS Reserve League
Full story
Farai Foundation donates soccer kit to John Wesley
Full story
‘Birds’ showered with praises for their Confed heroics
Full story
Hands off our players – ‘Downs
Full story
SwaziBank Cup finalists longing for Confed ticket
Full story
SD’s inflation rate drops to second highest in SACU
Full story
NEW STUDY RANKS SD 14th BEST ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT
Full story
INHLANYELO FUND DISBURSED E15m LOANS IN 2016
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.