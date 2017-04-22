Schools HODs stand to get E58 000 backdated dvuladvula 22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule Government’s continued failure to implement the dvuladvula (salary review) on school Heads of Department will cost her more and as it stands, each head of department now could get E58 000 in back pay.

This was yesterday revealed by Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) legal representative Lucky Howe in the highly contested Industrial Court case that is before Judge Nkosinathi Nkonyane. Government has filed an urgent appeal to have an order issued by the court to the effect that government should pay the schools HODs on grade E1, stayed pending an appeal she will file in court.