Prisons canteen constitution exposes Commissioner Mzuthini 22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya Following our story of the canteen, Observer on Saturday finally unlocked the contested and never attempted answer on the Correctional staff Association canteen until the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Edgar Hillary categorically stated that they were not a government entity but belongs to officers of the correctional staff.

Sources within the correctional services flooded Observer on Saturday with a litany of wrong doings by a senior officer of the correctional services concerning the canteens revenues. The officers concerns prompted this publication to investigate the matter.