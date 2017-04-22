Sikhuphe City works begin in July 22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini Works for the country’s third city begins in July, it was disclosed yesterday.

The Swaziland Civil Aviation Authority (SWACAA) revealed at a scoping meeting at Sikhuphe that designs of the proposed Sikhuphe City are expected to be complete by the end of July.

SWACAA is currently working on developing the surroundings of KM III International Airport into an international standard.

Yesterday SWACAA engineers and consultants visited Sikhuphe to engage residents on the development of the area.