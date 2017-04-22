Ludzidzini Governor TV Mtetwa sick 22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya Phenomenal elderly statesman Timothy Velabo Mtetwa, otherwise known as TV, is sick and has been in and out of hospital.

The longest Acting Ludzidzini Governor confirmed he had been to South Africa and was also ordered to return for other check-ups which is why he had been making frequent visits to rsa hospitals.

He said: "When I was taken to South Africa, I was very sick but I'm much better, recuperating here at home in Zombodze until fit enough to resume my duties, hhawu yimikhuhlane nje, kepha sengiyachochota sengimele kubuyela emsebentini ngisaphumula"- assuring he was on the way to recovery.