HURRY! GET YOUR BUSHFIRE TICKET – PM 22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Nomfundo Sifundza Prime Minister Dr. Sibusiso Dlamini urged those who are planning to buy this year’s Bushfire Festival tickets to hurry.

Speaking at the launch of the MTN Bushfire 2017 festival last night, the prime minister said: “Based on past experience, and the name that Bushfire has built for itself and for Swaziland, the best advice, that I can give to those planning to buy tickets to attend this year’s festival, can be captured in one word – hurry!”

Speaking through Tourism and Environmental Affairs Minister Christopher Gamedze, the premier said the 11th MTN Bushfire festival is indeed one of the country’s major events, a home grown and home sustained product. click here for full edition