SUSPENDED YOUTH DIRECTOR’S E420 000 GIFT SITTING AT HOME 22/04/2017 03:00:00 By Bodwa Mbingo He was suspended from office a year ago with full pay, pending investigations by the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) and the police into irregularities found in his department under the ministry of sports, culture and youth affairs.

It is not his fault, per se, but Director of Youth Affairs Bheki Thwala must be one of the luckiest men alive in the country. That is because exactly a year down the line, he is still being investigated with his matter not yet concluded yet he is enjoying his full pay.

The Observer on Saturday can reveal that Thwala earns around E35 000, according to the new government scale that was effected by the Salary Review aptly christened 'dvuladvula' last year.