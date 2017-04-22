INDLOVUKAZI PRESENTS BIRTHDAY GIFT TO KING

bayethe: Her Majesty the Indlovukazi joined by Emakhosikati, Balondolozi and Emazinyane as she announced gifts presented to His Majesty for his birthday. The presentation was at Lozitha Royal Palace last night. (Pic: Simon Shabangu)

Her Majesty the Indlovukazi joined the Swazi nation in wishing His Majesty King Mswati III a happy 49th birthday by presenting him with a gift at the Lozitha Royal Palace last evening.

The gift was in the form of a top of the range lounge suite that is red in colour and topped with gold. The Swazi nation, businesspeople and individuals were also not to be outdone as they duly heeded to the call by the Minister of Home Affairs Princess Tsandzile during the week to come and present gifts to the King.

They presented monetary gifts amounting to over E500 000, 50 cows, portraits as well as fruits and vegetables to be used during the big day scheduled for Siteki on Monday.

Some of the notable companies and organisations that presented the cash donations last evening include Ubombo Sugar, Swaziland Bankers Association, Maloma Colliery, Macmillan Swaziland, Swazi Mobile, Liberty Life, Standard Bank and Stanlib, to mention a few. Other gifts came from Cabinet, the Royal Board of Trustees, Tibiyo TakaNgwane, Hifi Corp, Tex Ray, Dyson and Lincoln, Tops and other companies. Lubombo chiefs presented 10 cows to His Majesty to show appreciation that the event will this year be hosted in their region, while the country’s three security forces; the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF), Royal Swaziland Police Service (RSPS) and His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) presented a total of eight cows.

The rest came from a host of other companies and individuals who also presented fruits and vegetables.

The Indlovukazi, making her remarks soon after the presentation of the gifts, noted that people tend to undermine whatever gifts they can shower His Majesty with yet every gift counts as long as it comes from one’s bottom of the heart. She thanked all those that showed good and clean hearts by presenting the gifts to the King.

“It is along the biblical teachings that people should bring gifts to newly born babies just like it was the case to a newly born Jesus. As the nation here this evening wished you a long life, we also do the same at Ludzidzini Royal Residence.

We also felt that we should present you with a gift and our choice was motivated by the fact that you work with people for very long hours hence you need such a lounge suite where you can sit comfortably,” said Her Majesty.

