INDLOVUKAZI PRESENTS BIRTHDAY GIFT TO KING

bayethe: Her Majesty the Indlovukazi joined by Emakhosikati, Balondolozi and Emazinyane as she announced gifts presented to His Majesty for his birthday. The presentation was at Lozitha Royal Palace last night. (Pic: Simon Shabangu)
Her Majesty the Indlovukazi joined the Swazi nation in wishing His Majesty King Mswati III a happy 49th birthday by presenting him with a gift at the Lozitha Royal Palace last evening.
The gift was in the form of a top of the range lounge suite that is red in colour and topped with gold. The Swazi nation, businesspeople and individuals were also not to be outdone as they duly heeded to the call by the Minister of Home Affairs Princess Tsandzile during the week to come and present gifts to the King.
They presented monetary gifts amounting to over E500 000, 50 cows, portraits as well as fruits and vegetables to be used during the big day scheduled for Siteki on Monday.
Some of the notable companies and organisations that presented the cash donations last evening include Ubombo Sugar, Swaziland Bankers Association, Maloma Colliery, Macmillan Swaziland, Swazi Mobile, Liberty Life, Standard Bank and Stanlib, to mention a few. Other gifts came from Cabinet, the Royal Board of Trustees, Tibiyo TakaNgwane, Hifi Corp, Tex Ray, Dyson and Lincoln, Tops and other companies. Lubombo chiefs presented 10 cows to His Majesty to show appreciation that the event will this year be hosted in their region, while the country’s three security forces; the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF), Royal Swaziland Police Service (RSPS) and His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) presented a total of eight cows.
The rest came from a host of other companies and individuals who also presented fruits and vegetables.
The Indlovukazi, making her remarks soon after the presentation of the gifts, noted that people tend to undermine whatever gifts they can shower His Majesty with yet every gift counts as long as it comes from one’s bottom of the heart. She thanked all those that showed good and clean hearts by presenting the gifts to the King.
“It is along the biblical teachings that people should bring gifts to newly born babies just like it was the case to a newly born Jesus. As the nation here this evening wished you a long life, we also do the same at Ludzidzini Royal Residence.
We also felt that we should present you with a gift and our choice was motivated by the fact that you work with people for very long hours hence you need such a lounge suite where you can sit comfortably,” said Her Majesty.
Swallows present E10 000, framed jersey to King
In clearly thanking him for rallying behind the team and Swazi football as the team has qualified for the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup, Mbabane Swallows also wished the King a happy birthday by presenting him with a gift last evening.
The all-conquering Swallows presented His Majesty with E10 000 as a contribution towards hosting his big day, a framed replica jersey of the team and two sets of tracksuits that acting CEO Sibusiso Manana hoped the King would use when jogging as he likes keeping fit.
Earlier this week, Swallows’ boss and Royal Board of Trustees member Victor Gamedze expressed great appreciation on the role played by King Mswati III in the team’s historic CAF Confederation Cup campaign heroics.
Gamedze was speaking during an interview aired on South African radio station, Ligwalagwala FM.
Gamedze had been congratulated by the station for the team’s heroics in their historic TOTAL CAF Confederation Cup tournament where Swallows beat AC Leopards from Congo Brazzaville 4-2 last Saturday at the Somhlolo National Stadium, to overcome the first leg 0-1 deficit. It was when he was asked what the government was doing for the team that Gamedze took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the country’s authorities for their support.
“As Mbabane Swallows, we would like to thank the country’s authorities for their support.
His Majesty King Mswati III is a visionary leader whose passion for sports is unmatched, especially when it comes to the development of football in the country.”
Gamedze thanked the king for allowing them to break protocol and use the Somhlolo National Stadium, amidst the national events that were supposed to be taking centre stage at the time.
This was reiterated by Manana last evening, who said the King really showed his love for football by allowing them to use the closed Somhlolo Stadium for this all-important match last Saturday. Gamedze said the king allowed them to use the stadium because he was also aware of the significance of the match.
“The king was also concerned about this match and we say Bayethe for allowing us to break protocol and use the stadium.” He said the king gave an instruction that they should use the stadium no matter what because he was a visionary leader, who has passion for sports.
