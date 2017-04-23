E12m development causing confusion at McCorkindale 23/04/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI A donation of E12million towards infrastructure is causing a headache as it is suspected to be a take-over attempt of the McCorkindale Children’s Village farm near Mafutseni.

The first documented Swazi adoptee has run from pillar to post trying to save a legacy left by the first parents he knew, the McCorkindale sisters, from the threats of it being taken over by a project started by Father Larry McDonell.

Adolf Hitler Ngwenyama has, for several years, been trying to stave off a suspected take-over after a trustee of the village allegedly acted alone and allegedly furthered his own interests, without disclosing conditions of donations said to be within the regions of E12million. click here for full edition