Minister Mashwama rubs shoulders with damon at swa 23/04/2017 03:00:00 BY SUNDAY OBSERVER REPORTER Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Jabulile Mashwama recently led her African peers who attended the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) sector’s ministers’ meeting in Washington.

She did this in her capacity as African Ministers Council on Water (AMCOW) Deputy Chairperson in a meeting facilitated by UNICEF. It focused on how to finance the achievement of universal, sustainable access to safely managed sanitation, water and hygiene. The minister was then appointed to speak on behalf of AMCOW when the entity met with the United States of America State Department.