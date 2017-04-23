NatCom, Uniswa SRC meet over Ayanda Mkhabela’s case 23/04/2017 03:00:00 BY MLONDI MPANZA The University of Swaziland’s Student Representative Council (SRC) has revealed that they recently had a meeting with the National Commissioner of Police, Isaac Magagula over the pending case of Ayanda Mkhabela.

According to the SRC President Sibusiso Siyaya, the meeting came after they had written a letter to Magagula following up on the case of Mkhabela who was alleged to have been run over by a police Casspir during a student’s strike last year but instead the NatCom called them into a meeting.

The meeting was also confirmed by the Chief Police Information and Communications Officer, Khulani Mamba who, however, said he was not part of it when it took place. click here for full edition