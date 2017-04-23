Business community prays, searches for Oliveira daily 23/04/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI Today marks a week since Matsapha businessman Olmar Oliveira was kidnapped and the business community revealed how they will not stop praying for his safe return.

“We are praying every morning as we open our businesses and hoping that he will be returned safe to be reunited with his wife,” a businessman said.

Preferring to speak on condition of anonymity, the businessman said it will not serve any body to grandstand the occasion and seem to be closest to Oliveira who was taken from the premises of one of his businesses in Matsapha.