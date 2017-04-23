Prince Hlangusemphi pleads support for African MICs 23/04/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI Minister of Economic Planning and Development Prince Hlangusemphi yesterday pleaded with the World Bank Group (WBG) to support African Middle Income Countries (MIC).

He said they were concerned that the delay by the WBG to articulate an appropriate strategy tailored to the needs of the MICs of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), despite their attainment of middle-income status, remained an impendiment to significant poverty and inequality.

He was speaking in his capacity as Alternate DC Member Representative of the AFG1 Constituency Development Committee Plenary.