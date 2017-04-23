 
SPTC told cabinet it wanted to launch first

23/04/2017 03:00:00 By Mlondi Mpanza

The Swaziland Posts and Telecommunications  Corporation (SPTC) begged cabinet  to launch their mobile network services before the launch of the third mobile services provider.
According to well-placed sources, this was communicated to cabinet during one of corporation’s presentations where they had gone to seek permission to engage a strategic partner in the set up of Swazi Telecoms. However, due to the delays in the approval of the bills that outline how SPTC should split as per the Swaziland Electronic Communications Act of 2013, the company has not yet launched its mobile services with the third mobile services company, Swazi Mobile having already been granted the licence and further launched its brand over a month ago.

