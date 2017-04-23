MTN/SPTC JVA should be null and void

Following the coming into force of the Swaziland Communications Commission Act of 2013, the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between SPTC and Swazi MTN should be null and void.

This is according to a clause in the JVA which this newspaper has seen. according to the clause, the termination of the agreement shall be determined in accordance with the laws of the territory.

“All matters arising from or in connection with this agreement and or its annexures including, but without any limitation whatsoever, its interpretation, validity, existence or termination for any reason shall be determined in accordance with the laws of the territory,” states Section 23 (1) of the JVA.

It is now close to eight months since the communications industry was liberalised in the kingdom after parliament passed the regulations that creates a level playing field for operators to compete fairly. included is SPTC which has had its previous ventures into the mobile industry stopped by the court due to the JVA which now according to the clause should no longer be in existence.

However, despite that the agreement still stands to date, Cabinet issued a directive that the negotiations to pull out of the agreement be stopped. This has left the corporation in the dark as this literally means everything comes to a stand-still at SPTC while they also wait for the passage of the Bills allowing them to split into three companies.

When asked about this clause, the Minister for Information and Communications (ICT), Dumisani Ndlangamandla explained that as far as he was concerned the agreement was between SPTC and Swazi MTN and it was at the two parties’ discretion to make a decision pertaining to its existence.

He also pointed out that whilst there was an argument that the JVA should no longer be in place thanks to a clause included in the JVA and coming into force of the SCCOM Act of 2013, he could not comment on such since he was not a legal expert.

“I cannot go into the merits and demerits of the law since I’m no expert in this field,” he clarified before further asserting that maybe the matter had to go to court so that the rightful ‘learned’ people could explain what the clause really means.

On the other hand, Swazi MTN said as a child of SPTC, the latter was in a better position to explain why they were still in the agreement and if they were actually bothered by it.

MTN’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Mandla Luphondvo said that such a decision whether to pull out or stay in the JVA was the responsibility of the shareholders with SPTC being the major one with 41 per cent of shares.

“So for us, there is really nothing we can say since that matter is on a shareholder’s level and nothing has been communicated to us that regard to SPTC and the JVA since they are the ones who got into the marriage that gave birth to Swazi MTN,” he explained.

The agreement has in the past seen SPTC losing millions after they had ventured into mobile components, only to be stopped by the High Court which ruled that they should cease operations that regard to such.

The JVA prevents SPTC or any other Swazi MTN shareholder from operating services that are in competition with them.

Three weeks ago, our sister publication, the Observer on Saturday carried reports that the negotiations to pull out of the agreement by SPTC had stalled.

This was despite the existence of the Swaziland Electronics and Communication Act which gives SPTC the right to venture into the mobile services space after three years of the law having come into force.

The pulling out of the JVA was set to go hand in hand with SPTC’s transformation which was going to see it split into three companies. In the same report by the Observer on Saturday, the minister denied knowledge that the negotiations had been stopped and said as far as he was aware these were continuing smoothly. He even said that the value of the SPTC shares in Swazi MTN had already been calculated and that the parties had agreed to waive the condition that prevented SPTC to move into mobile within 12 months. Ndlangamandla added he had been informed that SPTC was going to venture into mobile immediately after their separation had been made official.