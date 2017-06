Bishop Stephen Masilela returns as SCC President 24/06/2017 03:04:00 By Njabulo Dlamini PRESBYTER of the Church of God of Prophecy Bishop Stephen Masilela has been re-elected President of the Swaziland Conference of Churches (SCC) to serve the organisation for the next five years.

He emerged the overwhelming favourite amongst the membership after getting 90 votes followed by Reverend Johannes Mazibuko of Mbabane Alliance with 36 while Pastor Jabulani Ncongwane from the Nazarene Church received only three. click here for full edition