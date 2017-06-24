 
Drama as Lukhozi nab 5 armed men in Manzini

24/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya

Manzini came to a standstill on Thursday evening when heavily armed police from the Lukhozi unit pounced on five armed men outside Nedbank in Manzini. Eye- witnesses say the spine chilling incident happened around 8pm.
The Lukhozi officers reportedly surrounded the car while at the same time firing warning shots as the suspects tried to resist arrest.
The five males were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of offensive weapons. Two guns were recovered in their vehicle during the dramatic arrest and all the arrested have been taken to the nearby police station for questioning.

