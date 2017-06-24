Former accountant general dodges gaol 24/06/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule The Swaziland National Association of Government Accounting Personnel’s (SNAGAP) application for an order to send former Accountant General Elizabeth Matsebula to jail for contempt, was yesterday dismissed.

The Industrial Court dismissed the application with no order as to costs and Matsebula, who did not show up in court yesterday, will, no longer be committed to prison for contempt.

The SNAGAP had filed an urgent application in which they wanted an order of court to have Matsebula arrested and sent to prison for 30 days for failure to comply with the Industrial Court order issued in March 2015.